Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,680,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the October 31st total of 11,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:HR opened at $18.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.91. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average of $17.35.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $134,772.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,534.78. This trade represents a 18.34 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. This represents a 12.85 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Realty Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,360,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $515,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,784,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,843,000 after buying an additional 301,747 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $7,052,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

