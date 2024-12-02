Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Has $312,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 99.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Up 0.0 %

CLX opened at $167.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.47. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.35.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

