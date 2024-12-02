Holocene Advisors LP Has $113.72 Million Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Holocene Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,422 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in monday.com were worth $113,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNDY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in monday.com by 112.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,512,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,014,000 after buying an additional 798,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,299,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 730,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,905,000 after purchasing an additional 318,837 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in monday.com by 34.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,707,000 after purchasing an additional 170,800 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in monday.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 600,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $285.36 on Monday. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $170.00 and a 1 year high of $324.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 696.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.00.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.17 million. monday.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MNDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on monday.com from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.81.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

