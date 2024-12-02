Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.45.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $232.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.03. The stock has a market cap of $151.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.66 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.19%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

