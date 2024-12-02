Insider Selling: Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Sells 805,227 Shares of Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,535,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,620,975. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alt S.A.R.L. Next also recently made the following trade(s):

Altice USA Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE ATUS traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.51. 3,673,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,876. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.52. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Altice USA had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Altice USA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,669,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,566,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter valued at $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Altice USA by 112.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 81,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 42,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter valued at $5,100,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.22.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

