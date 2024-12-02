iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,900 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the October 31st total of 195,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,907. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $99.67 and a one year high of $140.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.51 and a 200-day moving average of $128.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2513 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 460.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

