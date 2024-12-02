Kestra Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 81,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Western Union by 52.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Western Union by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 80,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 56,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 27,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU opened at $11.01 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.39% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

