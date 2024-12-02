Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the October 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.
Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance
Shares of KLKNF stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $7.49.
Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile
