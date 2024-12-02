Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Short Interest Update

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the October 31st total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $185,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 349,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,262,753.06. The trade was a 1.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $29,972.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,621.56. This trade represents a 2.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,620 shares of company stock worth $1,727,730 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 101.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 744,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after buying an additional 375,608 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 432,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after buying an additional 316,500 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,694,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,792,000 after buying an additional 305,925 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,798,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,951,000 after buying an additional 304,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $6,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KTOS. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.07. The stock had a trading volume of 413,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,983. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 267.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

