Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Short Interest Down 25.4% in November

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,562,700 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the October 31st total of 7,456,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55,627.0 days.
Mapletree Logistics Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MAPGF stock remained flat at $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $1.34.
Mapletree Logistics Trust Company Profile
