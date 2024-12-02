Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 1,040 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.14% of SpartanNash worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,123,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,118,000 after buying an additional 20,262 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 20.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 744,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after buying an additional 123,952 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 14.5% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 328,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 41,619 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 223,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 17.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 197,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 29,849 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $18.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.62. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $24.51. The firm has a market cap of $640.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.31.

SpartanNash Cuts Dividend

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

