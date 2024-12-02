Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 3,113 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in HCI Group by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in HCI Group by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 46,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in HCI Group by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of HCI opened at $121.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.35 and a 1 year high of $124.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.12.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HCI Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of HCI Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of HCI Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HCI Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

