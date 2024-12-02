Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 407 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Employers were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Employers by 33.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,066,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,454,000 after buying an additional 267,419 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Employers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Employers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $53.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.47. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.24.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.19 million. Employers had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Employers’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on EIG. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Employers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

