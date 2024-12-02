Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 47.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,411,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,690,000 after buying an additional 1,752,498 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,206,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,047,000 after acquiring an additional 73,051 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,244,000 after purchasing an additional 147,326 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,056,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,138,000 after purchasing an additional 572,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 22.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,655,000 after purchasing an additional 164,010 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $2,183,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,156.20. This trade represents a 44.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on KB Home from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of KB Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

KBH opened at $82.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.02. KB Home has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). KB Home had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.82%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

