Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $96.10 and last traded at $97.95. 13,729,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 21,452,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.04.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.60 and a 200-day moving average of $111.32. The stock has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a PE ratio of 144.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,348,790. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,226,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,001,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,568 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 37,631,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,902,800,000 after buying an additional 206,499 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,723,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,451,987,000 after buying an additional 892,607 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,326,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,174,643,000 after buying an additional 2,022,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,564,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,109,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,985 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

