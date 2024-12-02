Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Millennium Group International Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MGIH opened at $1.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. Millennium Group International has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $9.57.

Millennium Group International Company Profile

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides paper-based packaging solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, rest of Southeast Asian countries, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers paper packaging products, including cardboard boxes, gift boxes, displays, corrugated outer cartons, manuals, and user guides to footwear products, sportswear, cookware and kitchenware, smartphones, food and beverage, paper and packaging, non-food-and-beverage-consumables, logistics, e-commerce, and home electronics industries; and packaging solutions to various luxury products industries.

