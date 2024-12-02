Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Millennium Group International Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:MGIH opened at $1.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. Millennium Group International has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $9.57.
Millennium Group International Company Profile
