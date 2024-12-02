PDT Partners LLC Sells 28,444 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,444 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,423,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,482,000 after acquiring an additional 86,992 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,060 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 474,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,094,000 after purchasing an additional 103,604 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 532,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,419,000 after purchasing an additional 223,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRBR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $78.46 on Monday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.99.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

