Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in BellRing Brands by 65.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $78.46 on Monday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average of $59.99.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.00 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.60.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

