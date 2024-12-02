Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 198.24 ($2.52) and last traded at GBX 198.24 ($2.52), with a volume of 741256 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196.20 ($2.49).

Polar Capital Global Financials Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 183.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 175.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 17.44. The company has a market capitalization of £602.12 million, a P/E ratio of 530.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Polar Capital Global Financials Company Profile

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

