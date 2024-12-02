Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Short Interest Update

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the October 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 147,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Rapport Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RAPP opened at $22.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.12. Rapport Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $29.74.

Institutional Trading of Rapport Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAPP. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000.

Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

