Reviewing Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) & Oakridge Global Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:OGES)

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) and Oakridge Global Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:OGES – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solid Power and Oakridge Global Energy Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $17.41 million 12.02 -$65.55 million ($0.49) -2.37 Oakridge Global Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oakridge Global Energy Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Solid Power.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

33.7% of Solid Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Solid Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 90.8% of Oakridge Global Energy Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Solid Power and Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 1 1 2 0 2.25 Oakridge Global Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

Solid Power presently has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 137.07%. Given Solid Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Solid Power is more favorable than Oakridge Global Energy Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Power and Oakridge Global Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power -471.22% -18.08% -16.88% Oakridge Global Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Solid Power beats Oakridge Global Energy Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc. develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells. Solid Power, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About Oakridge Global Energy Solutions

Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc., a development stage company, provides energy storage solutions in the United States. Its principal products include lithium ion large format prismatic cells; small format prismatic cells; and battery modules. The company distributes its products through a business development and preliminary sales team. The company was formerly known as Oak Ridge Energy Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. in November 2014. Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Palm Bay, Florida.

