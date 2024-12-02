Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,288 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Seanergy Maritime were worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHIP. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter worth $213,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 99.6% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 38,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,401 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 217.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 87,028 shares during the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP opened at $8.08 on Monday. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $167.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50.

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 28.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Seanergy Maritime’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.87%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

