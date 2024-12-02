Short Interest in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Grows By 29.9%

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the October 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 767,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE GOF traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.78. The company had a trading volume of 89,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,179. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $16.08.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.85%.
About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
