Short Interest in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Grows By 29.9%

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the October 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 767,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GOF traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.78. The company had a trading volume of 89,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,179. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOF. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 1,477.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 473,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,640,000 after purchasing an additional 443,567 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $4,961,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $4,489,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 1,166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 326,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300,306 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 140.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 369,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 216,117 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

