Short Interest in Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL) Drops By 24.5%

Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the October 31st total of 129,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Lucas GC Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of LGCL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.67. 138,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,653. Lucas GC has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lucas GC stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Lucas GC Company Profile

Lucas GC Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online agent-centric human capital management services based on platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the People’s Republic of China. Its Star Career and Columbus platforms enables registered users to receive customized job recommendations and work as talent scouts to source suitable candidates for its corporate customers through their social network, as well as receive trainings and other value-added services.

