Short Interest in Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Declines By 19.5%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Up 1.1 %

MURGY opened at $10.42 on Monday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

