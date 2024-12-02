Short Interest in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Grows By 25.5%

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the October 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.23. 46,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,526. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $53.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average is $42.09.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.17%. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -2,700.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

In other NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund news, insider John Alban sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $51,013.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $671,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

About NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

