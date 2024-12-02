Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,504 ($19.10) and last traded at GBX 1,500 ($19.05), with a volume of 300092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,496 ($19.00).

Smithson Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,438.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,419.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 659.03.

Smithson Investment Trust Company Profile

Smithson Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Fundsmith LLP. The fund invests public equity markets of United Kingdom. It invest in shares issued by small and mid sized companies with a market capitalization between £500 million to £15 billion. Smithson Investment Trust plc was formed on 19 October 2018 is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

