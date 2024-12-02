SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,759 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $122.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $81.76 and a 1-year high of $126.09.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

