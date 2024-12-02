The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Stock Holdings Lessened by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174,591 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 215,586 shares during the period. Cooper Companies accounts for approximately 1.7% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.59% of Cooper Companies worth $129,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1,634.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 19,728 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 717.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 309.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 100.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,788 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 18,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $104.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.62. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.21 and a 12 month high of $112.38.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,714,534.08. The trade was a 72.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $2,625,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $700,422.60. This represents a 78.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,373 shares of company stock worth $27,637,427 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

