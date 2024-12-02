The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Short Interest Update

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the October 31st total of 3,410,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. BNP Paribas upgraded J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.5 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,145,000 after buying an additional 762,746 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,353,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,169,000 after buying an additional 958,142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,435,000 after purchasing an additional 135,158 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,526,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,403,000 after purchasing an additional 192,075 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,354,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,749,000 after buying an additional 486,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.61. 1,363,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,396. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $134.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.26.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 87.45%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

