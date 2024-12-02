TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $9,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in TransUnion by 17.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,180,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,008,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,540,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,199 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 24.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,468,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,250,000 after purchasing an additional 674,187 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 37.4% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,566,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,363,000 after buying an additional 698,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XN LP grew its position in TransUnion by 194.7% during the second quarter. XN LP now owns 1,973,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,368,000 after buying an additional 1,303,996 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on TransUnion from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $95,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,488 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,277.20. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George M. Awad sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,600. This trade represents a 30.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,740 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU stock opened at $101.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $57.80 and a 52-week high of $113.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.57.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

