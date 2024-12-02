Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives $155.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of VLO opened at $139.08 on Monday. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.92 and a 200-day moving average of $145.19.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

