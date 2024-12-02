Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,570.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 903,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,947,000 after purchasing an additional 897,954 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,689,000. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,416,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,266,000 after acquiring an additional 169,810 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16,265.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 149,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,031,000 after acquiring an additional 148,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,653,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,663,000 after acquiring an additional 141,385 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $176.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.27 and a 200 day moving average of $160.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $135.68 and a twelve month high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

