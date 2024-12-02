Walleye Capital LLC Has $4.26 Million Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 758.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,506 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,196 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 886 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 50.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 65.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,839 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IART. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

IART stock opened at $24.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $45.42.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $380.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

