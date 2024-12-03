20,500 Shares in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Acquired by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,705,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,979,000 after acquiring an additional 23,807 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,660,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,412,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 160.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 225,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,706,000 after buying an additional 138,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 1.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 114,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Stock Performance

BeiGene stock opened at $205.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 0.63. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $126.97 and a 12 month high of $248.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.51 and its 200-day moving average is $185.01.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.04). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 1,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.10, for a total transaction of $284,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,000. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,845 shares of company stock worth $11,514,300. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BGNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BeiGene from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.07.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

