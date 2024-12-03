20,771 Shares in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Acquired by ClearAlpha Technologies LP

ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPNT. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 6.6% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,072,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,280,000 after acquiring an additional 438,084 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SiriusPoint by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,711,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,880,000 after purchasing an additional 321,296 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in SiriusPoint by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,093,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,543,000 after purchasing an additional 327,275 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SiriusPoint by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 883,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 63,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 708,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after buying an additional 38,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

SPNT opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.98. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $15.88.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

