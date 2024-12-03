30,321 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,321 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 2,069.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of JNPR opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 115.79%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

