32,323 Shares in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 146.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,757,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,602 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,103 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,858,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,834,000 after buying an additional 258,059 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,608,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,338,000 after buying an additional 76,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,861,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:VSCO opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 2.19. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.