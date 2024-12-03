7,632 Shares in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Purchased by ClearAlpha Technologies LP

ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1,798.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 142.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter worth $35,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 60.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $148,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,886,592.64. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 5,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $237,078.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,918.56. This represents a 22.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,895 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.30. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $43.26.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.87 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

