893 Shares in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Purchased by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in Murphy USA by 36.9% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at $204,000. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 35,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 14,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MUSA opened at $542.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $350.55 and a 52 week high of $561.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.29.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.73% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.33.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

