Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) EVP Sells $880,070.26 in Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) EVP Samir Desai sold 5,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $880,070.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,982.09. This trade represents a 21.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Samir Desai also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 6th, Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $2,501,225.76.
Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ANF traded down $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.97. 1,614,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,712. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.52. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $75.69 and a 1-year high of $196.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,915 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.14.
About Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.
