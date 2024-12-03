Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) EVP Sells $880,070.26 in Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) EVP Samir Desai sold 5,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $880,070.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,982.09. This trade represents a 21.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, September 6th, Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $2,501,225.76.

Shares of NYSE:ANF traded down $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.97. 1,614,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,712. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.52. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $75.69 and a 1-year high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.19. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,915 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

