Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Short Interest Down 9.4% in November

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the October 31st total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

AEG stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,600,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,938. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Aegon by 79.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aegon during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 110.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 67,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 35,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 83.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

