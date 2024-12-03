Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,700 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the October 31st total of 495,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,738.5 days.

Aker Solutions ASA Price Performance

AKRTF opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $5.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95.

Get Aker Solutions ASA alerts:

About Aker Solutions ASA

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry in Norway, the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Angola, Brunei, Canada, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Renewables and Field Development; and Life Cycle.

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Solutions ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Solutions ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.