Akros Monthly Payout ETF (NYSEARCA:MPAY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Akros Monthly Payout ETF (NYSEARCA:MPAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1516 per share on Wednesday, December 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Akros Monthly Payout ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Akros Monthly Payout ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:MPAY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.96. 915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 million, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.71. Akros Monthly Payout ETF has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $26.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.27.

Akros Monthly Payout ETF Company Profile

The Akros Monthly Payout ETF (MPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Akros Multi-Asset index. The fund is a passively managed, fund-of-funds representing a balanced portfolio of global equities, fixed income securities, and alternative investments which aims to provide monthly distributions.

