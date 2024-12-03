Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Position Lifted by Hauser Brothers GmbH

Hauser Brothers GmbH lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Allegiant Travel comprises approximately 1.0% of Hauser Brothers GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hauser Brothers GmbH owned approximately 0.13% of Allegiant Travel worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 149.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 136.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2,827.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 275.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $28,269.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,970.50. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 28,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $2,391,822.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,147,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,397,275.80. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,600 shares of company stock worth $2,476,465 in the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 1.3 %

ALGT opened at $80.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $86.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.43.

About Allegiant Travel

(Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.