American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 757,300 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the October 31st total of 810,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 229,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.22. 230,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,306. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.53. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $29.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAT shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 34.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 131.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 516.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

