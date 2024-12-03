American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Short Interest Update

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 5,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities raised American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AHR

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of AHR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.90. 1,752,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,311. American Healthcare REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.35). American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $523.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -208.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Healthcare REIT

(Get Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.