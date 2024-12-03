Analysts Set Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) Price Target at $23.80

Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

LXEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Lexeo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $278.09 million and a PE ratio of -2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $22.33.

In related news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,695 shares in the company, valued at $977,629.50. The trade was a 3.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $113,300. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXEO. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,307,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 18.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,763,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,997,000 after acquiring an additional 599,203 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,348,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 84.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 777,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 355,928 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

