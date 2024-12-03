Analysts Set Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Target Price at $15.00

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NKTX shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James raised Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Nkarta from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Nkarta from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10. Nkarta has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $16.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth $9,072,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,834,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 442,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,966,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,255,000 after purchasing an additional 405,753 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 11,164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 300,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 439,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 254,104 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

