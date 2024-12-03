Aon plc (NYSE:AON) COO Sells $256,321.00 in Stock

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total transaction of $256,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $716,121.44. The trade was a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of AON opened at $387.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $395.33.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.06.
Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.
