Aon plc (NYSE:AON) COO Sells $256,321.00 in Stock

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total transaction of $256,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $716,121.44. The trade was a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON opened at $387.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $395.33.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,521,000 after buying an additional 1,243,200 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth about $336,375,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of AON by 41.6% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,010,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,623,000 after purchasing an additional 883,761 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 334.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,050,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,475,000 after purchasing an additional 808,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AON by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,000,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,445,000 after buying an additional 548,563 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.06.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

